Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super League

Ghana strikerRaphael Dwamena scored his seventh goal of the season for FC Zurich in their 1-1 draw with Grasshopper in the Swiss Super League.

The Black Stars striker got on the score sheet for the home side in 27th minute after connecting to a pass from a team mate.

Grosshopper striker Kenan however denied the home team a victory as he drew the visitors level in the 58th minute.

The striker was replaced late in the game by Nigerian forward Stephen Odey. The draw still keep FC Zurich at the 5th position with 37 points from 27 matches.