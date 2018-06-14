news

North American countries United States of America, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup after winning the hosting rights ahead of African country Morocco.

Voting for the hosting rights took place on Wednesday, June 13 with a total of 210 country representatives present for the occasion.

The 210 countries that voted excluded the four bidders (USA, Canada, Mexico and Morocco) and also (Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the US Virgin Islands) that are governed by the U.S.A.

The awarding of rights to the North American countries mean that the World Cup will make a return to the United States.

The U.S.A beat bids from Brazil and Morocco to host the 1994 FIFA World Cup and will now belong to a select few countries that have hosted the World Cup on multiple occasions, 9Mexico in 1970 and 19860.

The North American countries had a combined vote of 134 to win, as Morocco could only gather 65.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to have the largest number of participants with 48 countries, 80 matches will be played in the space of 34 days.

Speaking after victory in the bidding process president of US Soccer Carlos Cordeiro revealed that Football is the winner.

He said, "Football is the only victor. We are all united in football.

"Thank you so, so much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege."