Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

North America beat Morocco to hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup


2026 FIFA World Cup North America beat Morocco to win hosting rights

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by three North American countries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
United 2026 play North America will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/United 2026)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North American countries United States of America, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup after winning the hosting rights ahead of African country Morocco.

Voting for the hosting rights took place on Wednesday, June 13 with a total of 210 country representatives present for the occasion.

The 210 countries that voted excluded the four bidders (USA, Canada, Mexico and Morocco) and also (Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the US Virgin Islands) that are governed by the U.S.A.

He is also the honorary chairman of the board for the bid committee for the joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup. play The 2026 World Cup will be hosted in North America

The awarding of rights to the North American countries mean that the World Cup will make a return to the United States.

The U.S.A beat bids from Brazil and Morocco to host the 1994 FIFA World Cup and will now belong to a select few countries that have hosted the World Cup on multiple occasions, 9Mexico in 1970 and 19860.

The North American countries had a combined vote of 134 to win, as Morocco could only gather 65.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to have the largest number of participants with 48 countries, 80 matches will be played in the space of 34 days.

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play The World Cup returns to North America (AFP/File)

 

Speaking after victory in the bidding process president of US Soccer Carlos Cordeiro revealed that Football is the winner.

He said, "Football is the only victor. We are all united in football.

"Thank you so, so much for this incredible honour. Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Russia 2018: Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuper Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuper
Football: 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Fernando Hierro: New Spanish coach tells players to forget about Lopetegui Fernando Hierro New Spanish coach tells players to forget about Lopetegui

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
2 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
3 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
4 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
5 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
6 Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squadbullet

Related Articles

Sport FIFA Issues Integrity Warning Over Vote
Entertainment North American world cup bid shuffles leaders and tactics
Sports Morocco is about becoming the second African country to host the World Cup
Entertainment Morocco Wants to Host the World Cup. Just Don't Ask for Any Details.

World Cup 2018

New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday
Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has it licked as he gets the stamp of approval from the Polish post office
Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval
Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup
Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos show a united front ahead of Spain's opening World Cup game
Football Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking