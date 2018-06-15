9 things you need to know about Mohamed Salah

news

As Egypt talisman, Mohamed Salah, celebrate his birthday today [15th, June 2018], here’s nine things you need to know about the Egyptian footballer.

He plays for Liverpool FC…

Whilst the athlete originally hails from Egypt, he lives in the North of England where he plays in the right wing Premiere League for Liverpool Football club

…Where he became the first ever player from Africa to win the prestigious Premiere League Player of the Season

"I'm very happy, it's an honour to win this award,” said the Egyptian on receiving the award at Melwood. “It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League to show the people that say I didn't succeed here the first time.”

…and was the top goal scorer across the entire Premiere League

With his 31 goals, the 25-year old footballer has made history one of the most prolific attackers in the history of the Premier League.

Mohamed received a world record-breaking fee of $49.5 million to transfer to Liverpool FC…

The record was broken in January, but still – wow!

He has a daughter…

Makka Salah is easily the cutest thing to grace Mohamed’s Instagram

He funds the football fields and gyms in his hometown…

Mohamed hails from Nagrig, a small farming village in Egypt. Since he shot to fame in the sporting industry, the 25-year old bought gym equipment for the community centre that now bears his name and paid for an all-weather football pitch to be built at Mohamed Ayyad Al-Tantawy school, where he studied.

…and he visits them every Ramadan

'He still comes back to Nagrig, every Ramadan, to present prizes to local kids,' says Mohamed Bassyouni, a childhood friend of Mohamed.

There’s a mural of his face on a wall in Cario…

With one of the most famous faces in the country, it’s no wonder a giant graffiti of Salah’s face graces the walls of a café in Egypt’s capital.

He gave money to a man that robbed his house…

Whilst Mohamed was playing in Alexandria, his family home was robbed. When the thief was caught, Mohamed went on to give the man some money and help him find a job, instead of pressing charges.