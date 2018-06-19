Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash


World Cup 2018 All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash

The fifth African country will face Poland on Tuesday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senegal is facing Senegal for the first time

Poland have an impressive record against African opposition in the World Cup, having gone unbeaten in all three games (W1 D2).

Senegal have qualified for their second World Cup, after their inaugural participation in 2002 where they reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Turkey, while, This is Poland's eighth World Cup, but their first appearance since 2006. They last reached the knockout stages in 1986, failing to advance from the group stages in each of their last two appearances (2002 and 2006).

Poland have lost six of their last eight World Cup games (W2), whereas Senegal were unbeaten in their only previous group phase appearance at the World Cup (W1 D2), which included a victory in the opening game against defending champions France (1-0).

READ MORE: All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup

Poland have won only one of their seven opening games at the World Cup (D3 L3), a 3-2 win against Argentina in 1974. In fact, they have not scored a single goal in their last five openers.

Robert Lewandowski was the top scorer in the 2018 European World Cup qualifiers with 16 goals. He netted 57% of Poland's goals (16 out of 28). The only other Pole to score more than one goal was Kamil Grosicki (3), while, Diafra Sakho was the only Senegal player to score more than one goal in the third round of African qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Meanwhile, no player delivered more assists than Sadio Mane in that qualifying section (3).

This is Adam Nawalka's second major tournament as Poland manager after taking his country to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, a tournament in which Poland remained unbeaten (W2 D3). He also played in five of Poland's six games at the 1978 World Cup, whereas, this will be Aliou Cisse's second major tournament as Senegal manager after the 2017 African Cup of Nations (quarter-finalist). He captained Senegal in their only previous World Cup appearance in 2002.

Line-up

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Neymar walks out of training after picking up fresh injury World Cup 2018 Neymar walks out of training after picking up fresh injury
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia
Football: Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history Football Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history
World Cup 2018: Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournament World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournament
Football: Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win Football Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win
World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands World Cup 2018 Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands
World Cup 2018: Top 5 goal scorers for World Cup Day 6 World Cup 2018 Top 5 goal scorers for World Cup Day 6
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review England VS Tunisia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review England VS Tunisia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as out-of-form...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo lightens...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game...bullet

World Cup 2018

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama
Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in their group G game on Monday, June 18.
World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game
Captain Kane to the rescue: Harry Kane scored twice in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia
World Cup 2018 3 things we learned from Monday games