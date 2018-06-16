Argentina 1-1 Iceland - How the players fared

news

Lionel Messi saw a second-half penalty SAVED as Hannes Halldorsson preserves memorable point for World Cup debutants and smallest nation in Group D opener.

Here is how the players fared...

Willy Caballero 5/10

Did not look particularly comfortable at any stage of the game and like the rest of the defence a bit haphazard at times - susceptible for the first goal.

Eduardo Salvio 6/10

A rather uninspiring performance - not much to say either negatively or positively.

Nicolas Otamendi 6/10

A strong presence but has also got a mistake and chaotic decision in him.

Marcos Rojo 5/10

Doesn’t appear to be at full fitness. Hasn’t been in the first team at Manchester United for most of the season and it showed with Finnbogason running him ragged. Did, inadvertently, set up Argentina’s only goal, mind.

Nicolas Tagliafico 6/10

A very reasonable display and looked okay going forward with a cleverly flicked header.

Javier Mascherano 7/10

Showed a good range of passing but a bit leggy.

Lucas Biglia 7/10

Looked good in stages, had a couple of threatening moments and linked up the play nicely.

Maximiliano Meza 6/10

A few histrionic moments but a relatively decent performance in general and made the run for the penalty.

Lionel Messi 6/10

Not the main man today, but good at what he did. Always looks a threat and tested the keeper enough times BUT, importantly, missed the golden opportunity provided to him with another penalty miss.

Angel Di Maria 5/10

Sergio Aguero 8/10

Fabulous play for the opening goal to give himself the space. General play was reasonable but doesn’t matter when you can produce moments of magic.

ICELAND

Hannes Þór Halldórsson 9/10

Strong and decisive (unlike his opposite number), making saves when called upon and saved the penalty from Messi.

Birkir Már Sævarsson 7/10

A good and competent display, part of an organised unit.

Kári Árnason 7/10

A key figure in iceland’s defence looked at ease defending against some of the world’s best talent.

Ragnar Sigurðsson 8/10

Crucial interceptions and a threat going forwards as well. Can be proud of his performance.

Hörður Björgvin Magnússon 6/10

A steady if unspectacular game but a big part of Iceland’s defensive block in general.

JB Gudmundsson 7/10

Played a big part for Burnley this year in helping them qualify for Europa League and was equally instrumental today before his injury on the hour mark.

Aron Gunnarsson 6/10

Not his best game, but not bad. Maybe we can blame the ref for standing on his heel. Still led the team with vigour.

Emil Hallfreðsson 7/10

Strong performance in general and some threatening long-throws.

Birkir Bjarnason 6/10

The Aston Villa man who opened Iceland’s account at Euro 2016 squandered the chance to do so here but a generally good performance.

Gylfi Sigurðsson 8/10

Iceland’s best known player didn’t let down his team today, creating chances and showed Iceland’s coolness on the ball.

Alfreð Finnbogason 9/10

Led the line like a true number 9 (despite being a no.11) but scored the goal and looked a menace throughout.