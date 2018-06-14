Pulse.com.gh logo
Australia 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Australia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Not much is expected of Australia at Russia 2018, but they could hurt oppositions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia National Team play Not much is expected of Australia at Russia 2018, but they could hurt oppositions. (AFP)
Australia's main objective is to get past the group stage something they managed only once, in 2006, under Guus Hiddink.

The Socceroos are now under the stewardship of another Dutchman, Bert van Marwijk, who led the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010.

Captain: Mile Jedinak

Manager: Bert van Marwijk

Nickname: Socceroos

FIFA World Cup history (5 appearances)

Fixtures

Australia Vs France

Australia  Vs Denmark

Australia Vs Peru

Key Man

1. Aaron Mooy

In Aaron Mooy Australia have the player that has the necessary skills to be successful at a tournament like the World Cup.

The Huddersfield star is sure going to be a very important player for Australia in Russia.

Strong in the tackle and with an eye for a pass, Mooy at his best will be Australia’s gain at R and capable of playing a killer ball in an instant. Indeed, his ability to turn defence into attack swiftly could hold the key to Australia surprising their more fancied Group Russia 2018.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Danny Vukovic (Genk)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Blue Wings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper Zurich)

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al-Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Tim Cahill (Millwall)

Forwards: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian)

