Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal


World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal

Jerome Boateng came under a lot of stick for celebrating Senegal's win over Poland

play
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng came under stick after he rejoiced following Senegal’s win over Poland.

Jerome Boateng happens to have a best friend Alex who has Senegalese roots. The German defender took to twitter with the message that he is happy for his friend Alex and added it with the Senegalese flag.

 

This did not sit down well with some Bayern Munich and Germany due to the country’s ties with neighboring country Poland in which the national team captain Lewandowski of his at Bayern Munich.

After Jerome Boateng came under fire, the defender came to give the background behind his support where he alluded to his best friend having Senegalese roots.

 

Other Jerome Boateng fans also believed he need not to justify who he supports.

