Belgium 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

Belgium are heading to Russia, desperate to pull off the tag of underachievers . Can they do that?
Captain: Eden Hazard
Manager: Roberto Martinez
Nickname: The Red Devils
FIFA World Cup history: 13 appearances
Belgium Vs Panama
Belgium Vs Tunisia
Belgium Vs England
1. Eden Hazard
This is indisputably the golden generation of Belgian football with the national team boasting a remarkable collection of stars.
Among these stars, Hazard stands out for what he brings to the team. Pace, trickery and his dribbling abilities which will sure scare the oppositions.
2. Kevin De Bruyne
One of the best playmakers in world football, De Bruyne is ready to seal his place among elites with a fine performance at the World Cup.
In midfield, he will be the one to throw those passes to Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)