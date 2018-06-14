Belgium 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

news

Belgium are perennial underachievers having failed to win any major titles in their history. This golden generation that has the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and some of the biggest players in world football, has also failed to convince.

They head to Russia, desperate to pull off that tag.

Captain: Eden Hazard

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Nickname: The Red Devils

FIFA World Cup history: 13 appearances

Fixtures

Belgium Vs Panama

Belgium Vs Tunisia

Belgium Vs England

Key Men

1. Eden Hazard

This is indisputably the golden generation of Belgian football with the national team boasting a remarkable collection of stars.

Among these stars, Hazard stands out for what he brings to the team. Pace, trickery and his dribbling abilities which will sure scare the oppositions.

2. Kevin De Bruyne

One of the best playmakers in world football, De Bruyne is ready to seal his place among elites with a fine performance at the World Cup.

In midfield, he will be the one to throw those passes to Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)