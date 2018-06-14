Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Belgium 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Belgium squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Belgium are heading to Russia, desperate to pull off the tag of underachievers . Can they do that?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Belgium's starting lineup against Portugal onb Saturday was made up of players who are going to the World Cup. play Belgium are heading to Russia, desperate to pull off the tag of underachievers . Can they do that? (AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgium are perennial underachievers having failed to win any major titles in their history. This golden generation that has the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and some of the biggest players in world football, has also failed to convince.

They head to Russia, desperate to pull off that tag.

Captain: Eden Hazard

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Nickname: The Red Devils

FIFA World Cup history: 13 appearances

Fixtures

Belgium Vs Panama

Belgium Vs Tunisia

Belgium Vs  England

Key Men

1. Eden Hazard

This is indisputably the golden generation of Belgian football with the national team boasting a remarkable collection of stars.

Among these stars, Hazard stands out for what he brings to the team. Pace, trickery and his dribbling abilities which will sure scare the oppositions.

2. Kevin De Bruyne

One of the best playmakers in world football, De Bruyne is ready to seal his place among elites with a fine performance at the World Cup.

In midfield, he will be the one to throw those passes to Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia
2018 FIFA World Cup: Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
2018 FIFA World Cup: Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
2 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
3 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
4 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
5 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
6 Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squadbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Mexico squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

Related Articles

Football Chelsea's Courtois to take action against ex-Belgium coach Wilmots
Football Brilliant Belgium rip into Costa Rica
Football Belgium extend Martinez's contract ahead of World Cup
Football Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup
Football Belgian Nainggolan announces international retirement after World Cup snub
Football Hazard hones World Cup form in 3-0 friendly win over Egypt
Football World Cup group stage: five potential highlights

World Cup 2018

England National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup England squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
South Korea National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup South Korea squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Sweden National team
2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Germany National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup Germany squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players