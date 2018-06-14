Pulse.com.gh logo
Brazil 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Brazil squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Brazil are looking to get over the disappointment of 2014 with a strong showing in Russia.

(Getty Images)
Brazil are heading to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with their 7-1 demolition in the hands of Germany on home soil in 2014 still fresh.

Four years ago, they were tipped to success on home soil but a capitulation in the hands of Germany brought them back to earth.

They have been transformed under a coach Tite and the improved fitness of Neymar has made them fearsome again.

Captain: Neymar

Manager: Tite

Nickname: Canarinho

FIFA World Cup history (21 appearances, winners in  1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Fixtures

Brazil Vs Switzerland

Brazil Vs Costa Rica

Brazil Vs Serbia

Key Men

1. Neymar

A cruel injury to their star man was the start of Brazil’s fall at the last World Cup but for Russia 2018, the Canarinhos have a fresh Neymar now reaching full fitness ahead of the tournament.

He only returned recently after he broke his foot in February and there is a sense that Neymar needed the break to rest and recover well for the World Cup.

He has back now and scoring too, he will be very important for Brazil.

2. Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been one of the best playmakers in the game in recent years, earning himself a dream move to Barcelona.

While his talent has never been in doubt, Coutinho is yet to catch up with other elite midfielders like Andres Iniesta, the man he has replaced at Barcelona.

This World is a huge opportunity for Coutinho to show he can match up with the likes of Iniesta.

With the midfielder, Brazil have the man that can help them unlock tight defences with splitting passes. He scores goals from far distances too. Good goals.

