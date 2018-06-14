Pulse.com.gh logo
Costa Rica 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Costa Rica squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Costa Rica will once again want to prove that they are no pushovers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Costa Rica National Team play Costa Rica will once again want to prove that they are no pushovers. (Getty Images)
After their run to the quarter-finals in 2014, Costa Rica are heading to Russia with similar mission.

They qualified with ease from North America and will once again want to prove that they are no pushovers.

Captain: Bryan Ruiz

Manager: Oscar Ramirez

Nickname: La Sele

FIFA World Cup history (5 appearances)

Fixtures

Costa Rica Vs Serbia

Costa Rica Vs Brazil

Costa Rica Vs Switzerland

Key Men

1. Keylor Navas

Very confident on the back of three straight Champions League successes at Real Madrid, Navas will be a leader from the back for Costa Rica at Russia.

2. Joel Campbell

Having just returned from injury, Joel Campbell will be the man Costa Rica will be looking on to solve their goal scoring problem.

He was impressive in 2014 and Costa Rica will look to him again for a lift in attack.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Patrick Pemberton (Liga Deportiva Alajuelense), Leonel Moreira (Herediano)

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Ronald Matarrita (New York City), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Acosta (Aguilas Dorados)

Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne-Sport), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Rodney Wallace (New York City), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon), Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Christian Bolanos (Saprissa)

Forwards: Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis), Marco Urena (LAFC)

