Dogara tells S. Eagles to make Nigerians proud World Cup 2018

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara , has urged the Super Eagles players to make Nigerians proud at the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He said the player should put their best foot forward as they prepare for their first match with Croatia in the on Saturday, June 16.

Dogara stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, June 15, by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan.

He appealed to the players to put all they have got into ensuring that they win the group matches and advance to next stage of the competition.

The Speaker added that "over the years, football has been a major source of unity in Nigeria, we should, therefore, collectively pray for the Super Eagles as they brace up for the match against Croatia.

"Super Eagles proved to be a strong team during the qualifiers with their record and we expect them to replicate same zeal, spirit and patriotism in the World Cup."

He said with team work and commitment, the Super Eagles would surely triumph over their opponents in the group and knockout stages of the World Cup.