England 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

England have been without a major title since 1966 World Cup and even with some fantastic players, there is little chance of fans’ misery ending anytime soon.

A squad still less in quality than their golden generation of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and co, the unity in the team and grit coupled with the goal threat of Harry Kane could take them far.

Captain: To be confirmed

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Nickname: The Three Lions

FIFA World Cup history (15 appearances, winners in 1966)

Fixtures

England Vs Tunisia

England Vs Panama

England Vs Belgium

Key Men

1. Harry Kane

England hopes are pinned on Harry Kane who has also been given the responsibility as the captain.

For three seasons now, the Tottenham star has been one of the best strikers in world football and a good World Cup in Russia will further improve his ratings.

2. Raheem Sterling

After having his best season at Manchester City, Sterling is in prime position to aid England in their bid to shock the world.

Under Pep Guardiola in the just concluded season, Sterling has now added goals to his game and England will sure need it in Russia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (all Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Phil Jones (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham), Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young (both Man Utd), Fabian Delph (Man City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea),

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Man City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)