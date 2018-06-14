England 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

The unity in the England squad and the grit they have, coupled with the goal threat of Harry Kane could take them far.
A squad still less in quality than their golden generation of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and co, the unity in the team and grit coupled with the goal threat of Harry Kane could take them far.
Captain: To be confirmed
Manager: Gareth Southgate
Nickname: The Three Lions
FIFA World Cup history (15 appearances, winners in 1966)
England Vs Tunisia
England Vs Panama
England Vs Belgium
1. Harry Kane
England hopes are pinned on Harry Kane who has also been given the responsibility as the captain.
For three seasons now, the Tottenham star has been one of the best strikers in world football and a good World Cup in Russia will further improve his ratings.
2. Raheem Sterling
After having his best season at Manchester City, Sterling is in prime position to aid England in their bid to shock the world.
Under Pep Guardiola in the just concluded season, Sterling has now added goals to his game and England will sure need it in Russia.
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (all Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Phil Jones (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea)
Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham), Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young (both Man Utd), Fabian Delph (Man City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea),
Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Man City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)