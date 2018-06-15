Pulse.com.gh logo
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Facts and figures in Egypt clash against Uruguay


Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash against Uruguay

The Pharaohs are still in search for their first win at the Mundial

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Facts and figures in Egypt clash against Uruguay
Egypt will face Uruguay for the first time in the World Cup this afternoon.

Uruguay reigned supreme in their only encounter against Egypt. In 2006, they defeated the North Africans 0-2 in Alexandria in a friendly tie.

The two times champions of the World are yet to lose a World Cup game against an African side (W1, D2).

The last time an African side defeated a South American outfit was 1990, when Cameroon edged Colombia.

Egypt are ranked 45, while Uruguay are rated 14 in the latest FIFA ranking

Uruguay have won the FIFA World Cup twice (1930 and 1950), whereas Egypt have failed to qualify from the group stage on both occasions (1934 and 1990).

The Egyptians are making their first appearance at the finals since 1990, while Uruguay have qualified for every World Cup since 2010.

Egypt are making their third appearance at the Mundial, while the South Africans will be playing in their 13 World Cup finals.

Egypt goals have come through the flanks, whereas Uruguay’s goals have come through the middle.

READ MORE: Saudi thumping offers little hope for Asians

The Pharaohs are still searching for their first World Cup win, having lost two and drawn two of their four previous games played.

Egypt’s two danger men Mohamed Salah (36) and Abdallah Said (6) have scored 42 goals between them, while, Uruguay's forward pairing of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have 93 international goals between them - 51 for Suarez and 42 for Cavani.

The star man of the Egyptian national team is Mohamed Salah, who scored 42 goals for Liverpool in the just ended season, while, Luiz Suarez is the danger man in the Uruguay team, having bagged 31 goals this season. Edson Cavani registered has 40 goals, nine more than the Barcelona striker, yet the latter has been consistent for the national team.

Hector Cuper is making his World Cup debut as head coach, whereas is making his fourth appearance (1990, 2010, 2014 and 2018)

Goalkeeper and captain Essam El Hadary is on the verge of becoming the oldest player in World Cup history (45 years and 151 days), if he is given a starting berth by Hector Cuper.

