France 2-1 Australia - How the players fared


Antoine Griezmann and Mile Jedinak traded penalties before Aziz Behich's own goal sealed the win for Les Bleus

play Mooy impressed for Australia (Image: AFP)
France came through a nervy 2-1 win against Australia in their opening World Cup clash in Kazan.

Antoine Griezmann fired Didier Deschamps' side ahead from the spot after a controversial VAR intervention gave the Atletico Madrid striker a penalty.

But the Socceroos levelled just minutes later with a spot kick of their own following a handball by Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Aziz Behich was unfortunate as his lunge to stop Paul Pogba's strike lobbed his own goalkeeper and gave France the win.

Here's the full player ratings from the Group C clash..

Lloris - 7 out of 10

Claimed crosses and free-kicks and was there when called upon, particularly in the first half.

Benjamin Pavard - 5 out of 10

Disappointing display from the young French full-back who will have hoped to impress today.

Raphael Varane - 7 out of 10

Composed and calm but little to deal with for the most part.

Samuel Umtiti - 5 out of 10

Barcelona’s centre-half dealt with the minimal danger well until his moment of madness awarded Australia a penalty with a ridiculous handball.

Lucas Hernandez - 6 out of 10

Like his fellow full-back, disappointed slightly, particularly in an attacking sense. Also, went down clutching his face three times which was far too often.

Corentin Tolisso - 5 out of 10

Almost scored an own goal in the first half and softly claimed an elbow. Disappointing display and playacting.

N'Golo Kante

Didn’t have too much to do in the middle but went about his job in his normal standard. Perhaps a bit too deep at times.

Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10

Replicating his Manchester United form for most of the day with a few bright sparks and plenty of misplaced passes but in the end linked with Giroud to create the all important winner.

Kylian Mbappe - 7 out of 10

Tested Ryan on a couple of occasions and looked the most likely to cause trouble throughout.

Antoine Griezmann - 6 out of 10

Quiet by his own standards but won the penalty, slightly controversially, and dispatched it magnificently.

Ousmane Dembele - 6 out of 10

Showed his pace with a couple of decent bursts but lost composure in key area

READ ALSO: This psychic pig who has predicted World Cup semi final teams

Australia:

Mathew Ryan - 7 out of 10

Was briefly tested early in the game and showed competency in all areas.

Josh Risdon - 7 out of 10

Composed and impressive along with the rest of the Australia back four but unfortunately gave the penalty away in controversial circumstances.

Trent Sainsbury - 8 out of 10

Impressive performance from the centre-half who was so strong in the tackle, he burst a ball. Seriously though, he read the game and bossed it and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

Mark Milligan - 7 out of 10

Kept the compact shape at the back and kept Griezmann, Mbappe and Dembele at bay.

Aziz Behich - 7 out of 10

Not only defensively impressive but recognised French weaknesses and was Australia’s big attacking outlet down the left - very unlucky to be awarded in the decisive goal.

Mathew Leckie - 7 out of 10

Wasn’t consistently an attacking threat but pressed and harried the French defenders and made it a tough day for them.

Mile Jedinak - 7 out of 10

The Aston Villa man and captain of Australia led the team well and dispatched his penalty confidently.

Aaron Mooy - 8 out of 10

Took his Premier League form with Huddersfield into this clash and was the main man in the middle but will be hurting after the result.

Robbie Kruse - 6 out of 10

Did his all but couldn’t quite make something happen for the Australians.

Tom Rogic - 7 out of 10

One of Celtic’s best players impressed again here helping his midfielders stifle France attacks.

Andrew Nabbout - 6/10

Didn’t get many opportunities but like the rest of the team, worked really hard and made it hard for France.

