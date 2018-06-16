Pulse.com.gh logo
France-Australia sees first VAR penalty award at finals


France's Group C victory over Australia in Kazan witnessed a piece of history as the video assistant referee (VAR) system was used to award a penalty for the first time at a World Cup.

play Griezmann goes down under Risdon's challenge. SERGIO PEREZ (REUTERS)
Referee Andrés Cunha initially waved away Les Bleus' penalty appeals when Antoine Griezmann went down in the box under Josh Risdon's 55th-minute challenge.

But after having another look at the incident on his pitch-side monitor, the Uruguayan opted to point to the spot, with Griezmann converting to put France ahead.

Moments later, Australia were given a penalty of their own - this time without the need for VAR - and Mile Jedinak beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from 12 yards to bring the Socceroos level.

A high-tec refereeing tool was also used when France then grabbed a winner with ten minutes left, as Paul Pogba's effort hit the underside of the crossbar and, via goal-line technology, was correctly deemed to have gone in

