Iceland2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Iceland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Iceland will be banking on their Euro 2016 experience to impress at their first ever World Cup appearance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iceland national team play Iceland2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players
Iceland are the smallest country to ever play at the FIFA World Cup and they face a daunting challenge against Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria to match their Euro 2016 fairytale, where they reached the quarter-finals.

They will be banking on their Euro 2016 experience to impress at their first ever World Cup appearance.

Captain: Aron Gunnarsson

Manager: Heimir Hallgrimsson

Nickname: "Strakarnir Okkar" ("Our boys")

FIFA World Cup history (First appearance)

Fixture

Iceland Vs Argentina

Iceland Vs Nigeria

Iceland Vs  Croatia

Key Men

1. Gylfi  Sigurdsson.

The strength of the Icelandic team lies in their marvellous team play and this is built around Everton midfielder Gylfi  Sigurdsson.

Despite his below-par performance in the Premier League last season, the midfielder still remains central to Iceland's success in the World Cup

Sigurdsson bagged four goals for Iceland during the qualifiers as they wrap up a successful campaign and will be carrying the hopes of his nation when they take to the field in Russia.

2.  Aron Gunnarsson

Sigurdsson may be the main threat in front of goal, but when the intensity reaches a certain pitch, it usually starts with the Iceland Captain. The 28-year old who plays for Cardiff City can play either at Right Back or in Midfield where he inspired the team to an unexpected win against England at Euro 2016.

His main problem is associated with the colour red; Gunnarsson’s passion can often lead to getting sent off for low-percentage tackles that hardly come off well. When he’s on the pitch though, he is the soul of the Iceland side.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland), Frederik Schram (Roskilde)

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov), Ari Skulason (Lokeren)

Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor), Arnor Traustason (Malmo)

Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov)

