Iran 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Iran squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Iran blazed through their qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup unbeaten in 10 matches.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Iran national team play Iran squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players (Press TV)
Iran are heading to Russia 2018 with a point to prove after easily qualifying for their second successive World Cup.

The three-time Asian Cup winner went unbeaten in 10 matches in their Asian group.

Ahead of the World Cup, they lost 2-1 to Turkey a friendly in May and beat Lithuania in their last warm-up game on June 8.

The Carlos Queiroz-led Iran are long-shots to make their first knockout stage of a World Cup.

Captain: Ashkan Dejagah

Manager: Carlos Queiroz

Nickname: Team Melli

FIFA World Cup history (5 appearances)

Fixtures

Iran Vs Morocco

Iran Vs Spain

Iran Vs Portugal

Key Men

1. Alireza Jahanbakhsh

In  Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Iran have a striker who knows how to score goals.

The 24-year-old became the is the Iranian to top the scoring table of a major European league with 21 goals for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

2. Sardar Azmoun

Sardar Azmoun has been a hit for Iran since making his debut in 2014. Since then, he has netted 23 times for the Asian giants.

There are also big hopes for the 23-year-old striker.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo)

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos Piraeus FC), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal Tehran FC), Milad Mohammadi (FC Akhmat Grozny), Morteza Pouraliganji (Al Sadd SC), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh FC), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal Tehran FC), Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal Tehran FC), Ramin Rezaeian (KV Oostende)

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Saman Ghoddos IFK Östersund FK), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Ashkan Dejagah (Nottingham Forest)

