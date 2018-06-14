Iran 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

Iran blazed through their qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup unbeaten in 10 matches.
The three-time Asian Cup winner went unbeaten in 10 matches in their Asian group.
Ahead of the World Cup, they lost 2-1 to Turkey a friendly in May and beat Lithuania in their last warm-up game on June 8.
The Carlos Queiroz-led Iran are long-shots to make their first knockout stage of a World Cup.
Captain: Ashkan Dejagah
Manager: Carlos Queiroz
Nickname: Team Melli
FIFA World Cup history (5 appearances)
Iran Vs Morocco
Iran Vs Spain
Iran Vs Portugal
1. Alireza Jahanbakhsh
In Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Iran have a striker who knows how to score goals.
The 24-year-old became the is the Iranian to top the scoring table of a major European league with 21 goals for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.
2. Sardar Azmoun
Sardar Azmoun has been a hit for Iran since making his debut in 2014. Since then, he has netted 23 times for the Asian giants.
There are also big hopes for the 23-year-old striker.
Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo)
Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos Piraeus FC), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal Tehran FC), Milad Mohammadi (FC Akhmat Grozny), Morteza Pouraliganji (Al Sadd SC), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh FC), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal Tehran FC), Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal Tehran FC), Ramin Rezaeian (KV Oostende)
Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)
Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Saman Ghoddos IFK Östersund FK), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Ashkan Dejagah (Nottingham Forest)