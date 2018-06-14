Japan 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

Japan's preparations for the World Cup have been disrupted with the sacking of former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.
Captain: Makoto Hasebe
Manager: Akira Nishino
Nickname: Samurai Blue
FIFA World Cup record: 6 appearances
Japan Vs Colombia
Japan Vs Senegal
Japan Vs Poland
1. Shinji Kagawa
If fully fit, will be Japan’s star man for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. From the middle, the Borussia Dortmund man dictate and set Japan up going forward to hurt the opposition.
2. Keisuke Honda
Although his influence on the pitch has waned in recent years, Honda remains the biggest star in Japanese football.
He still has the quality on the pitch and his influence in the dressing room will also be needed.
Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)
Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)
Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)