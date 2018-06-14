Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Japan 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Japan's preparations for the World Cup have been disrupted with the sacking of former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan National team play Japan's preparations for the World Cup have been disrupted with the sacking of former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan, who will be playing in their sixth successive World Cup, have twice reached the last 16 -- in 2010 and as co-hosts in 2002.

Preparations for the World Cup have been disrupted with the sacking of former coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Captain: Makoto Hasebe

Manager: Akira Nishino

Nickname: Samurai Blue

FIFA World Cup record: 6 appearances

Fixtures

Japan Vs  Colombia

Japan Vs Senegal

Japan Vs Poland

Key Men

1. Shinji Kagawa

If fully fit, will be Japan’s star man for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. From the middle, the Borussia Dortmund man dictate and set Japan up going forward to hurt the opposition.

2. Keisuke Honda

Although his influence on the pitch has waned in recent years, Honda remains the biggest star in Japanese football.

He still has the quality on the pitch and his influence in the dressing room will also be needed.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia
2018 FIFA World Cup: Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
2018 FIFA World Cup: Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup England squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
2 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
3 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
4 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
5 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
6 Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squadbullet

Related Articles

Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval
Football Former A-League outcast Nabbout ready for World Cup debut
Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of 2018 World Cup
Football Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change

World Cup 2018

Belgium's starting lineup against Portugal onb Saturday was made up of players who are going to the World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup Belgium squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
South Korea National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup South Korea squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Sweden National team
2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Germany National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup Germany squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players