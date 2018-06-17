Pulse.com.gh logo
Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as out-of-form German stars fall


World Cup 2018 Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as out-of-form German stars fall

The German coach was powerless as his out-of-form players failed to vindicate his team selection.

  • Published:
play
Four years after Joachim Low led Germany to the World Cup trophy, the 58-year-old tactician is back again on the world stage, but under a different microscope.

It is not common that a defending champion enters a tournament and is not considered among the top favourites. However, that is the exact situation Germany currently find themselves.

Low and his team arrived in Russia with hopes, but the coach was bound to come under scrutiny after he opted to select a bunch of underperforming stars for the tournament.

On Sunday when they faced Mexico, it was obvious that Die Manncshaft lacked that sparkling edge that made them conquer every side in Brazil four years ago.

Here, the team lacked fluidity, their pace restricted and their usually sharp attack blunted totally. When Low named his squad for the World Cup, the discussion immediately swung to the number of out-of-form players he had picked.

The likes Mezut Ozil, Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng all had torrid campaigns at club level, whiles Manuel Neuer spent almost the entire season on the treatment table.

play

 

That, coupled with the fact that an in-form player like Leroy Sane was left out of the squad meant Low had left himself open to criticism once things fell apart.

A loss against Mexico has brought the German coach under scrutiny, especially with his underperforming stars continuing to display unimpressive performances in Russia.

Prior to the tournament, Die Manschaft had won just one out of their six friendlies played. This was enough indication of what was to be expected in Russia.

play

 

Unfortunately, though, those fears have come true with Low powerless as he watched his out-of-form star fail to vindicate his squad selection.

There are two more game for redemption – against Sweden and South Korea – however the jury is already out and Low’s job may soon depend on it despite his previous successes.

The underperforming stars have so far let hi down!

