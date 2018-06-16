Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Leo tumbles; all fall – Over dependence on Messi costs Argentina


World Cup 2018 Leo tumbles; all fall – Over dependence on Messi costs Argentina

Argentina’s overdependence on Messi once again cost the team, with no one able to step up when the Barca star fell short against Iceland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Surprises continue to spring up in Russia, with Iceland’s latest 1-1 draw with Argentina set to echo in the minds of many neutrals for weeks to come.

The European minnows are still in fairytale mood, having earned a hard-fought draw against their South American counterparts in Group D’s opening game.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Nine facts about France vs Australia

But as resilient as the Islanders fought, their efforts were aided by an abject outing from Argentina. Considered as the weakest team in Group D, at least on paper, Island were always there for the taking, yet Argentina failed to make their opportunities count.

play

 

Jorge Sampaoli’s side is full of stars who have often underperformed at international level. The likes of Angel di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Lucas Biglia have always found it difficult to replicate their club forms when playing in national colours.

Such an unfortunate turn of event means the responsibility has almost always been ceded to Lionel Messi to do it all.

At his best the Barcelona star can win games on his own, as he has countlessly shown at Camp Nou. However, even Messi is still human and need sometimes needs help to pull the strings.

Against Island, Argentina labored to even create chances due to the deep defensive set up of their opponents. And, once again, on a day when Messi failed to spark, there was nobody that could bail the Albiceeste out.

When Aguero opened the scoring in the 19 minute it looked as though Argentina were in for a resounding victory. However, once Finnbogasson stabbed home the equalizer four minutes later the South Americans never looked like a side that could conjure another goal.

play

 

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Here are fixtures & kick-­ off times for matchday 3 clashes

With Messi dropping very deep after being isolated upfront, there was nobody else to lay that final pass whenever Argentina found themselves in good positions.

In plain terms, once Messi was out, every Argentine player followed. His penalty miss may have been the biggest talking point of the game, but there are far bigger problems confronting Sampaoli’s team.

Argentina’s overdependence on Messi has cost the team in the past and it appears it will once again hunt them in Russia, unless other players begin to step up when he’s having a bad day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Argentina 1-1 Iceland - How the players fared World Cup 2018 Argentina 1-1 Iceland - How the players fared
World Cup 2018: Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018: France-Australia sees first VAR penalty award at finals World Cup 2018 France-Australia sees first VAR penalty award at finals
Football: Griezmann hits historic VAR penalty as France squeeze past Australia Football Griezmann hits historic VAR penalty as France squeeze past Australia
World Cup 2018: France field youngest starting XI since 1930 World Cup World Cup 2018 France field youngest starting XI since 1930 World Cup
World Cup 2018: Tournament for the stars – Pogba leads France by example World Cup 2018 Tournament for the stars – Pogba leads France by example

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain and...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egyptbullet
5 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran gamebullet
7 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in...bullet
8 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Here are the kick-off times for...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Frustration photos of Africa's most...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Whoever has Cristiano Ronaldo is...bullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 France 2-1 Australia - How the players fared
World Cup 2018 Nine facts about Argentina vs Iceland
World Cup 2018 This psychic pig who has predicted World Cup semi final teams
Paul Pogba was hailed on Twitter as he produced the winning goal for France who beat Australia 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia