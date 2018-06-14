Mexico 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

news

Mexico have proven to be a very solid team defensively and ahead of the 2018 World Cup, they will be building on that as they eye a place in the quarter-finals.

They conceded six goals in a Hexagonal round during the CONCACAF qualifiers and it is that defence that will be their biggest strength ahead of Russia 2018.

Captain: Andres Guardado

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio

Nickname: El Tri

FIFA World Cup history (16 appearances)

Fixtures

Mexico Vs Germany

Mexico Vs South Korea

Mexico Vs Sweden

Key Men

1. Hirving Lozano

Temperamental but extremely gifted, Hirving Lozano followed in the footsteps of a number of Latin American stars by swapping home for an introductory taste of European football in the Netherlands. He hit 17 goals in 29 games in his debut season abroad as PSV Eindhoven won the Dutch title and has drawn comparisons with Luis Suarez -- both for his ability and disposition -- while placing Europe's bigger clubs on alert. He has a knack for the spectacular, scoring the winner for Pachuca minutes into his professional debut while needing just half an hour to find the net for PSV. At 22, the hope is "Chucky" will mature given time, with Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio counting on him to sparkle.

2. Carlos Vela

A mid-season move from Real Sociedad to LA Galaxy in the MLS has not affected the form of Vela who will be a key man for Mexico this World Cup.

The former Arsenal star posses the trickly and goal instinct that will make him a huge goal threat for the Mexicans.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven)