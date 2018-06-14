Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuper


Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuper

Mohamed Salah's coach is optimistic the Egyptian talisman will be fit to start on Friday against Uruguay

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play I am 100% fit for Uruguay clash: Mohamed Salah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is hopeful to be be available for Egypt's FIFA World Cup opener against South American giants Uruguay.

Salah, 25, has not played since injuring shoulder ligaments during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on 26 May.

READ MORE: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select injured player for World Cup

"I can almost assure you 100% he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute," said Cuper.

"He could become the top goalscorer here and one of the greatest players."

Cuper said Salah was "doing very well" and had recovered "very, very quickly".

He added: "We're trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not, but I know Salah very well and I'm sure he's not afraid, he's not fearful."

Meanwhile, defender Ali Gabr should also be fit to play after bruising his face in training.

Hosts Russia opened the tournament with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in the first group A game of the tournament.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: 21st FIFA World Cup starts today Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts today
Football: Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style Football Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style
Russia 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers
Football: British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup
Football: Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach Football Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach
Football: Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bid Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bid

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
2 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
3 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
4 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet

World Cup 2018

2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup
Iran's players attend a training session in Bakovka outside Moscow on June 12, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament
Football No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash
You're fired: Julen Lopetegui's dismissal has split Spain
Football Dismay in Spain as undefeated coach fired before start of World Cup
Russia national team
World Cup 2018 Hosts Russia have point to prove in World Cup opener