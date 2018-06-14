Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Nigeria 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

These Super Eagles have been tasked with bringing excitement back to Nigerian football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play Nigeria 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players (VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not particularly been poor at the World Cup, catching the eye at their debut appearance in 1994, shocking the likes of Spain before capitulating to Denmark in the round of 16 of France 1998 and matching up to European forces before losing to France at the same stage of Brazil 2014.

Just reaching the second round of the World Cup is getting boring for Nigerians now and these Super Eagles have been tasked with bringing excitement back to Nigerian football.

Captain: John Obi Mikel

Manager: Gernot Rohr

Nickname: The Super Eagles

FIFA World Cup history (6 appearances)

Fixtures

Nigeria Vs Croatia

Nigeria Vs Iceland

Nigeria Vs Argentina

Key Men

1. Victor Moses

Victor Moses has been Super Eagles best player in the last one year, finishing as Nigeria’s highest goalscorer in the qualifiers with three goals.

After a strong finish to the just concluded season with Chelsea, Moses is raring to go again with the Super Eagles.

He has changed so much since the 2014 FIFA World Cup when he lost his place in the team after a fall-out with then boss Stephen Keshi.

2. Alex Iwobi

Since his breakout year at Arsenal in the 2016/2017 season, Iwobi has struggled with the Gunners.

Amidst that struggle, the youngster has consistently impressed with the Super Eagles. He scored the goal that sealed qualification and has since then assumed more responsibility.

He has been Super Eagles best player in the recent friendlies which shows he is raring to go.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Russia 2018: Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuper Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuper
Football: 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Fernando Hierro: New Spanish coach tells players to forget about Lopetegui Fernando Hierro New Spanish coach tells players to forget about Lopetegui

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
2 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
3 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
4 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
5 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet

Related Articles

2018 FIFA World Cup Gernot Rohr admits Croatia are better than Super Eagles

World Cup 2018

New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday
Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has it licked as he gets the stamp of approval from the Polish post office
Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval
Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup
Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos show a united front ahead of Spain's opening World Cup game
Football Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking