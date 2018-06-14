Pulse.com.gh logo
Panama 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

While much is not expected of them in Russia, Panama will look to use the 2018 World Cup as a platform to build for the future.

While much is not expected of them in Russia, Panama will look to use the 2018 World Cup as a platform to build for the future.
Panama will make their World Cup debut in Russia, where the central Americans will face England, Belgium and Tunisia in Group G.

While much is not expected of them in Russia, Panama will look to use the 2018 World Cup as a platform to build for the future.

Captain: Roman Torres

Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez

Nickname: Los Canaleros, the Red Wave

FIFA World Cup record: First appearance

Fixtures

Panama Vs Belgium

Panama Vs England

Panama Vs Tunisia

Key Men

1. Roman Torres

The Panama defender is one of the key members in the Central Americans' squad, a rugged centre-half who etched his name into his nation's football history by scoring the goal that qualified the team for Russia.

At 6ft 2in and 183lbs, the burly Seattle Sounders defender with the build of the boxer was the man ultimately responsible for the knockout blow that sent the United States crashing out of World Cup qualifying.

The 32-year-old's 88th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica in the final round of qualifying meant Panama edge into the finals for the first time ahead of the shell-shocked Americans.

Now Torres is plotting a similar ambush in Russia.

2. Jaime Penedo

128-capped Jaime Penedo is the face of this Panama team and a huge fans favourite.

His performances at the 2005 and 2013 Gold Cup where he finished as the best goalkeeper are still very fresh in memory.

He had a good season in 2017, winning the Romanian League Cup with Dinamo Bucuresti.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Alex Rodríguez (San Francisco)

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario de Lima), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gent)

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sports Boys), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato)

