Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland

Senegal becomes the first African country to win at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Check out how the players fared

Poland

Wojeich Sczcesny 4

Michal Pazdan 4

Thiago Cionek 4

Arkadiusz Milik 4

Robert Lewandowski 5

Kamil Grosicki 5

Maciej Rybus 4

Jakub Blaszczycovski 5

Piotr Zielinski 4

Lukasz Piszczek 4

Jan Badnarek 4

Bartosz Bereszynski 4

Dawid Kownacki 4

Senegal

Cheik N'diaye 7

Kalidou Koulibaly 7

Idrissa Gueye 8

Salif Sane 7

Miram Diouf 7

Sadio Mane 7

Youssouf Sabaly 7

Badou Ndiaye 7

Sarr Ismaila 6

Mbaye Niang 7

Molla Wague 7

Kouyate 6

N’Doye 7

Konate 6