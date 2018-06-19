Pulse.com.gh logo
Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland


Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland

  • Published:
play
Senegal becomes the first African country to win at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Check out how the players fared

Poland

play
 

Wojeich Sczcesny 4

Michal Pazdan 4

Thiago Cionek 4

Arkadiusz Milik 4

Robert Lewandowski 5

Kamil Grosicki 5

Maciej Rybus 4

Jakub Blaszczycovski 5

Piotr Zielinski 4

Lukasz Piszczek 4

Jan Badnarek 4

Bartosz Bereszynski 4

Dawid Kownacki 4

Senegal

play
 

Cheik N'diaye 7

Kalidou Koulibaly 7

Idrissa Gueye  8

Salif Sane 7

Miram Diouf 7

Sadio Mane 7

Youssouf Sabaly 7

Badou Ndiaye 7

Sarr Ismaila 6

Mbaye Niang 7

Molla Wague 7

Kouyate 6

N’Doye 7

Konate 6

