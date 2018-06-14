Pulse.com.gh logo
Poland 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Poland have a realistic chance of qualifying from Group H of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Poland have a realistic chance of qualifying from Group H of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Poland are headed to Russia with a burning desire to improve on their third-place finishes at the 1974 and 1982 finals.

Under head coach Adam Nawalka, they have a realistic chance of qualifying from Group H, opening their campaign against Senegal in Moscow on June 19 before facing Colombia and Japan.

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Manager: Adam Nawalka

Nickname: The Eagles

FIFA World Cup record: 8 appearances

Fixture

Poland Vs Senegal

Poland Vs Colombia

Poland Vs Japan

Key Men

1. Robert Lewandowski

Who else to start with that the main man himself, Lewandowski one of the best strikers in world football.

This season, he has 23 goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, five in the Champions League and 31 in total.

His potency is not limited to just Bayern Munich, he netted 16 goals for Poland, the highest in Europe in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

2. Arkadiusz Milik

If you don’t know Milik, he is the striker Napoli splashed €35m- the highest sum for a Polish player- to replace Gonzalo Higuaín.

He started life at Napoli in brilliant form until an anterior cruciate ligament ruled him out for several weeks.

Although he has returned from that injury, he has struggled with his fitness this season.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Białkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus Turin)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (Monaco), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Błaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets), Kamil Grosicki (Hull), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht)

