news

With just a day to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia , a psychic pig has given hope to Nigerians by predicting that the Super Eagles will get to the semi-final of the tournament.

The black micro pig called Mystic Marcus has a history of predicting winners and rightly called Donald Trump to become the president of the United States of America.

The owner Juliette Stevens told Daily Mail that Mystic Marcus has a 100% winning record.

Juliette used 32 apples with flags of all the participating countries and Mystic Marcus was made to eat the four semi-finalists.

After eating Argentina, he sniffed out Saudi Arabia and Iran before choosing Nigeria.

The other countries he picked out were Belgium, Argentina and Uruguay.

"Marcus is the seventh child of a seventh child and apparently they're gifted with special powers so maybe that's where it comes from," farmer and micro pig breeder Juliette from a village in England is quoted to have said by Daily Mail.

"A few years ago I was invited on a radio show because of Paul the octopus predicting results and they wanted to see if I had any animals that had the ability.

"I hadn't tried the seventh child theory out so thought I'd give it a go.

"They used apples and oranges and Marcus predicted the football results, it was amazing."

100% record

According to Juliette, the pig also rightly guessed the winner of the 2014 World Cup and the Wimbledon tennis finals by picking apples in a news that will surely delight Nigerians.

The 8-year-old pig was said to have also predicted Brexit.

"He started predicting quite a few things, the most hilarious was when he predicted Brexit," Juliette further said.

"He also predicted Trump would win. I said 'Marcus you've definitely got that wrong' and then look what happened.

"He had apples with a picture of Trump next to one and Hillary Clinton next to the other and he ate the Trump apple.

"For one football match he didn't eat any of the apples and it turned out to be a draw. It's really bizarre.

"I can't remember which team it was but in the last World Cup there was a team that nobody thought would win a game - not in a million years and he got it right.

"He's predicted tennis results, football results and he predicts a lot of Derby County games."

There have been reports of physic animals who rightly predicted football results like Paul the Psychic Octopus which became very popular at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Octopus correctly predicted the results of eight games during the 2010 FIFA World Cup including the final.

Staff at the Oberhausen Sea Life Aquarium in Germany fed Paul mussels with colours of either Germany or their opponents and the one it ate first, went on to win the games.

Paul died in October 2010 aged two-and-a-half.

Super Eagles to make history?

If Mystic Marcus' prediction becomes true, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be the first African country to make it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon (Italy 1990), Senegal (Korea/Japan 2002) and Ghana (South African 2010) are the only African countries that have reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

The farthest the Super Eagles have gone in the World Cup is the round of 16 which they reached at USA 1994, France 1998 and Brazil 2014.