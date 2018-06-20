Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Reactions as Spain beat Ian 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup


World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain

Here are the reactions as Spain beat Iran 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter users hailed Iran despite a 1-0 loss to Spain in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,on Monday, June 20. play Diego Costa was the match winner for Spain against Iran (Squawka)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter users hailed Iran despite a 1-0 loss to Spain in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,on Monday, June 20.

After a goalless first half Diego Costa was the saviour as he scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Spain in the 54th minute as Spain held on for all three points.

Iran vs Spain stats

The result means that Spain join Portugal joint on top of group B ahead of their last rounds of fixtures.

Iran hailed on Twitter for performance against Spain

Iran put in a spirited performance against 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain, who were heavy favourites to win comfortably.

At the end of the encounter, Spain can be regarded a s lucky to escape the encounter with all three points.

Twitter users applauded the performance of the Iranian team led by Carlos Queirzo.

Diego Costa, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal play Diego Costa scored his third goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Info)

 

Here ares some reactions to the Iranian team performance against Spain.

"iran may have lost, but they were DEFINITELY the better team tonight."

"Iran can take lot of hearts with performance like this. They played better than Spain but luck was not on their side.Hard luck but chin up ,  Well played Iran."

"Iran is making Spain look very ordinary"

"Iranians should have there head held high! They played amazing today against one the best the world has to offer!!"

Diego Costa hailed as hero after Spain beat Iran

Spain will hope to seal the top of the group when they face Morocco in their final fixture while Iran take on Portugal in their next league fixture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair
World Cup 2018: Egypt bow out of Russia 2018 after Uruguay victory over Saudis World Cup 2018 Egypt bow out of Russia 2018 after Uruguay victory over Saudis
World Cup 2018: Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot World Cup 2018 Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot
Football: Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase Football Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
World Cup 2018: Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair
World Cup 2018: Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win World Cup 2018 Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win
World Cup 2018: Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16 World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win,...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
9 World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Football Uruguay star Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco
Football Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win
Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second  group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday, June 20.
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0