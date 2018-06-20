news

Twitter users hailed Iran despite a 1-0 loss to Spain in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup ,on Monday, June 20.

After a goalless first half Diego Costa was the saviour as he scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Spain in the 54th minute as Spain held on for all three points.

Iran vs Spain stats

The result means that Spain join Portugal joint on top of group B ahead of their last rounds of fixtures.

Iran hailed on Twitter for performance against Spain

Iran put in a spirited performance against 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain, who were heavy favourites to win comfortably.

At the end of the encounter, Spain can be regarded a s lucky to escape the encounter with all three points.

Twitter users applauded the performance of the Iranian team led by Carlos Queirzo.

Here ares some reactions to the Iranian team performance against Spain.

"iran may have lost, but they were DEFINITELY the better team tonight."

"Iran can take lot of hearts with performance like this. They played better than Spain but luck was not on their side.Hard luck but chin up , Well played Iran."

"Iran is making Spain look very ordinary"

"Iranians should have there head held high! They played amazing today against one the best the world has to offer!!"

Diego Costa hailed as hero after Spain beat Iran

Spain will hope to seal the top of the group when they face Morocco in their final fixture while Iran take on Portugal in their next league fixture.