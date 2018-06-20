Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Ronaldo sets another record after scoring against Morocco


World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer

The Portuguese skipper scored against Morocco to beat Ferenc Puskas as the Europe's all-time top scorer in international football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Morocco on Wednesday was his 85 goal in international football, making him set a new record as the European with most goals in national team football.

Ronaldo’s header in the early minutes of Portugal’s second game in the ongoing World Cup was enough to hand Portugal all the three points against the North Africans.

The goal has sent him to 85 goals, beating Ferenc Puskas as the European with most goals in international football.

READ MORE: Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’

Puskas who played for two national teams, namely Hungary and Spain bagged a total of 84 goals and Ronaldo prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup was trailing him by three goals, but his hat-trick against Spain and a goal against Morocco has surpassed the legendary attacker.

Coincidentally Puskas like Ronaldo also had illustrious career with Real Madrid, winning two UEFA Champions League titles with the Spanish giants in 1959 and 1960.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
World Cup 2018: Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0
World Cup 2018: Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco
World Cup 2018: Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals
World Cup 2018: Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland World Cup 2018 Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland
Football: Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair
World Cup 2018: Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win World Cup 2018 Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win
World Cup 2018: Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16 World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republicbullet
3 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
5 World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win,...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
8 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 This psychic pig who has predicted...bullet

World Cup 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
Denis Cheryshev
World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Russia’s win over Salah’s Egypt
World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat