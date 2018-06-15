Pulse.com.gh logo
Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with foreign fans


MP Mikhail Degtyaryov made this statement on Thursday, ahead of the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A Russian Member of Parliament (MP) has urged the nation to take advantage of the World Cup to “have sex” and “make babies” with visiting foreign fans.

According to him, Russia men and women can feel free to have sex with foreigners who visit the country for the tournament.

He said such a case would make persons from other countries fall in love with Russia, adding that “the more children are born, the better”.

“The more love stories we have connected to the World Cup, the more people from different countries fall in love, the more children are born, the better,”  MP Mikhail Degtyaryov said, as quoted by Tass.

“Many years from now these children will remember that their parents’ love story began during the World Cup in Russia in 2018.”

The MP’s comments come after another prominent Russian lawmaker embarrassed the nation by warning Russians to avoid sexual relations with foreigners, particularly if they were “of a different race”.

Tamara Pletnyova, who is head of the Russian parliament’s committee for families, women and children, had said that children of mixed races usually suffer, therefore Russians must make it a point to “give birth to our own children”.

Speaking to Govorit Moskva radio station, she said: “We must give birth to our own children. These [mixed-race] kids suffer and have suffered since Soviet times.

“It’s one thing if they’re of the same race but quite another if they’re of a different race. I’m not a nationalist, but nevertheless I know that children suffer.”

Meanwhile, the 2018 World Cup successfully kicked off in Russia on Thursday at the Luzhniki Stadium.

The hosts gave a good account of themselves with a resounding 5-0 win over a hapless Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the tournament.

