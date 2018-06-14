South Korea 2018 World Cup team, full fixtures, key players

news

South Korea's performance at the last World Cup was so poor that the players were pelted with toffees on their return.

It was the ultimate humiliation for the former semi-finalists, who will be hoping to avoid a similarly sticky end this time.

A gross insult in Korea, "Go suck on a toffee!" translates loosely as "Screw you!" -- and the Taeguk Warriors deserved criticism after crashing out in the first round with just one point from three games.

But they will need to summon the spirit of 2002 if they are to advance to the knockout stage in Russia after a cruel draw matched them against World Cup holders Germany, Mexico and Sweden.

Captain: Ki Sung-Yueng

Manager: Shin Tae-Yong

Nickname: The Taeguk Warriors

FIFA World Cup history: 10 appearances

Fixtures

South Korea Vs Sweden

South Korea Vs Mexico

South Korea Vs Germany

Key Men

1. Son Heung-Min

The most popular player in the squad, Son Heung-Min is the only World Cup class player in the team and potential match-winner.

The snake-hipped Tottenham star will provide the drive for South Korea in the attack.

2. Ki Sung-Yueng

South Korea are not just about Heung-Min, in Ki Sung-yueng, they have a very good midfielder who can handle things from the middle also.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu)

Defenders: Kim young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Jang Hyun-soo (Tokyo), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu), Yun Young-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United), Kim Min-woo (Suwon Bluewings), Ja-cheol Koo (Augsburg), Seung-Woo Lee (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg)