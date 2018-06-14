Pulse.com.gh logo
Spain 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Spain squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

A complete Team Spain guide to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Spain national team play A complete Team Spain guide to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. (Omnisports )
If this was written 24 hours ago, Spain would have been rated as one of the overwhelming favourites for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but a whirlwind of events have brought doubts.

Coach Julen Lopetegui who led Spain to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning nine of their qualifying games was sacked on the eve of Russia 2018 after he was announced as Real Madrid’s new manager.

Spain legend Fernando Hierro has immediately been appointed to replace Lopetegui.

Still, the 2010 World Cup champions still have the system and players to go all the way despite the interruption.

Captain: Sergio Ramos

Manager: Julen Lopetegui

Nickname: La Roja

FIFA Rank (15 appearances, Champions in 2010 FIFA World Cup)

Fixtures

Spain Vs Portugal

Spain Vs Iran

Spain Vs Morocco

Key Men

1. Andres Iniesta

Now the team’s conductor as a successor to former teammate Xavi Hernandez, Iniesta will be looking to lead Spain to the World Cup glory in what will be his last tournament as an international.

Although he has lost some legs at the age of 34, Iniesta remains a genius with the ball, controlling pace and shape of the game in a way only few can emulate.

2. David de Gea

Spain have been a pretty difficult team to face, dominating possession in a way that makes it hard for the opponents to threaten.

But it’s football and opponents will get the ball and chance no matter how good you hold it and Spain have a man in goal who they can count on to makes some saves.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho (Real Madrid), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

