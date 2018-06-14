news

Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Spain a day after he was appointed as the head coach of European champions Real Madrid with Fernando Hierro replacing him, here are the reactions to the development.

Lopetegui was appointed Real Madrid coach to replace French manager Zinedine Zidane who quit his role after boss after he won the Champions League for the third consecutive time.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) dismissed Lopetegui for not properly informing them upon developments of negotiations of the Real Madrid job.

Twitter users were divided upon the announcement of his sack, as some were of the opinion that he should have been allowed to take charge of the World Cup while others blamed him for not being transparent to his employers.

Here are reactions on Julen Lopetegui sack

A particular supporters was in favour of the decision and defended the decision of the RFEF to act.

He said, "This has got to be one of the weirdest decisions timing wise I’ve ever witnessed. The decision is justified but the timing is too sketchy."

Another supporter was of the opinion that the decision could cost Spain at the World Cup.

He said, "A day before the WC, #Spain can't afford to change the system, let alone the team. Hierro would have the idea of how #Lopetegui was going about his job and would only look to take it forward instead of doing something new."

Here are reactions on Fernando Hierro appointment

Fernando Hierro was appointed as Lopetegui's replacement which brought about several reactions on social media as well.

Fans on Twitter were also of divided opinion about the choice of Hierro as he only served as an assistant coach at Real Madrid.

Spain stats

A fan who was against the decision said, "Fernando Hierro's last job as coach saw him take Real Oviedo to an 8th placed finish in the Segunda. Now he'll lead Spain at the World Cup!"

