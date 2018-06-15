Pulse.com.gh logo
Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi learning Shaku Shaku for World Cup


Alex Iwobi Super Eagles midfielder learning Shaku Shaku for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Iwobi reveals he is learning Shaku Shaku for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi is learning Shaku Shaku (Getty Images)
Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed that he is working on his Shaku Shaku skills ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iwobi who is a key member of the Super Eagles squad is aiming to tap into the Shaku Shaku movement which is making waves in Nigeria.

The Shaku Shaku dance is a very popular dance in Nigeria, which involves the crossing of arms while also galloping with your legs.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi scored Nigeria's only goal against England (Reuters)

 

The 22-year-old is revealed that he is working on his Shaku Shaku skills ahead of the tournament in an interview with the BBC.

Iwobi revealed that his best goal for the Super Eagles is the one against Zambia and when asked his most difficult dance move he revealed that it is the Shaku Shaku.

Alex Iwobi Stats

Iwobi said he was working on it and also displayed a preview of the Shaku Shaku he has learnt so far and promised to work on it.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi wants to showcase his Shaku Shaku skills at the World Cup (Nike)

 

He said, “I have to learn it before the World Cup by force, I haven’t learnt the footwork yet.”

The Super Eagles begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Saturday, June 16 before subsequent games against Iceland and Argentina.

