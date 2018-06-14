Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Super Eagles' Iwobi, Moses to meet in Chelsea vs Arsenal pre-season


Chelsea, Arsenal Iwobi, Moses set to clash in pre-season

Super Eagles players will clash after the World Cup in a pre-season encounter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses are set to clash in a preseason fixture when Arsenal takes on Chelsea. play Super Eagles stars Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi go up against each other in pre season (Goal)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses are set to clash in a pre-season fixture when Arsenal takes on Chelsea.

Iwobi and Moses are part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and play for Premier League outfit Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Alex Iwobi Stats

Arsenal will face Chelsea in an International Champions Cup fixture encounter scheduled for Wednesday, August 1.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi will face off with Moses after the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Instagram/Alex Iwobi )

 

Unai Emery and will aim to use the fixture to prepare his side for their opening fixture of the 2018/19 Premier League season against champions Manchester City.

Antonio Conte and his Chelsea team are FA Champions and will use the fixture a preparatory match for their Community Shield fixture against Manchester City on Sunday, August 5.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates take on Iwobi's Arsenal before the Community Shield (Kieran Galvin NurPhoto /Getty Images)

 

Iwobi and Moses are key players for the Super Eagles and are expected to feature after their break from the World Cup.

The game between Arsenal and Chelsea costs £54.25 and will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia
2018 FIFA World Cup: Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
2018 FIFA World Cup: Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
2 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
3 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
4 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
5 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
6 Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squadbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Mexico squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

World Cup 2018

England National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup England squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Belgium's starting lineup against Portugal onb Saturday was made up of players who are going to the World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup Belgium squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
South Korea National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup South Korea squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Sweden National team
2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players