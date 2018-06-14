Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi sold groundnut in Lagos


Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder sold groundnut in Lagos

Wilfred Ndidi reveals what he did before he became a superstar footballer for the Super Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wilfred Ndidi play

Wilfred Ndidi

(Nike)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that he sold groundnut and washed windscreens in Lagos before he became a professional footballer.

Ndidi is a key component of Gernot Rohr’s team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he played a crucial role for the Super Eagles in the qualification series.

The 21-year-old has also been a top performer for Leicester City in the Premier League.

In an interview with ESPN, Ndidi revealed that his path to success was not an easy one as he had to go through difficult jobs for sustenance in Lagos.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi is now a key part of the Super Eagles squad (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

 

He said, “Sometime ago, I was a jack of all trade while my mum was selling, I’ll go and hawk for her. I sold different types of fruits and not even only fruit; I sold peppers, tomatoes, I sold groundnuts. Sometimes, they call me ‘omo elepa’. That is groundnut boy.

“And then sometimes, when I finish selling, I go to do a quick one for myself. I go for wiping glass of cars, cleaning and If I see I’m not making money, I can quickly go to buy pure water and start selling there.

“I was really doing so many things but it was okay,”

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi was not born into a affluent family but is now a superstar (Twitter/NFF)

Asides the selling of foodstuffs Ndidi did other jobs while hawking in traffic and revealed that it was to purchase a new pair of boots.

He said, “My best, I would say was making N3000. I finished selling so quick. I went to do the wiping thing for myself, just four different things I did in a day.

“I was so happy going home because I was saving to buy my football shoes.”

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

Ndidi has come along way since his formative years and is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the World Cup, and will be expected to play a key role for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia
2018 FIFA World Cup: Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
2018 FIFA World Cup: Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
2 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
3 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
4 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
5 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
6 Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squadbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Mexico squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

World Cup 2018

England National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup England squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Belgium's starting lineup against Portugal onb Saturday was made up of players who are going to the World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup Belgium squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
South Korea National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup South Korea squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Sweden National team
2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players