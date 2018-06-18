Pulse.com.gh logo
Super Eagles players react to 0-2 Croatia loss, prepare for Iceland


World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss

Here is what the Super Eagles players are saying about their next game against Iceland.

  Published:
Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play Here is what Super Eagles players are saying after the loss to Croatia (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 loss to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener as they begin preparations for their next game against Iceland.

Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia through an own goal by by Oghenekaro Etebo in the first half and a penalty converted by Luka Modric in the second half.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

Following the outcome of the game, Nigerians took to Twitter to give their opinions about the teams performance mostly negative as they said, that jerseys do not win matches.

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position. play Super Eagles players are looking forward to the game against Iceland

The Super Eagles players have also now taken to their social media accounts to reflect on the outcome of the loss to Croatia as well as to look forward to the their next group D fixture against Iceland.

Here is what the Super Eagles players are saying about about the Iceland game

Chelsea star Victor Moses took to his social media account to express disappointment  about the loss to Croatia but promised a better outing against Iceland.

He said, "Disappointed with the result last night but we win together and lose together and will dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again. We are working hard to put things right"

 

Leon Balogun said, "No defeat is too great to recover and bounce back"

 

William Troost Ekong, said, "Not the start we wanted last night. Time now to focus and prepare for the next game. We will bounce back! "

 

Kelechi Iheanacho said,"We keep fighting our focus is now on the next game"

 

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back against Iceland in their next fixture on Friday, June 22, which is now a must win clash if they are to progress from the group stage to the round of 16.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

