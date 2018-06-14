Sweden 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

news

Without legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden have moved on to a new era and are focusing only on the World Cup.

They have been impressive without him, beating France in qualifying and coming ahead of the Netherlands who failed to make it to Russia.

Captain: Andreas Granqvist

Manager: Janne Andersson

Nickname: The Blue-Yellow

FIFA World Cup history: 12 appearances

Fixtures

Sweden Vs South Korea

Sweden Vs Germany

Sweden Vs Mexico

Key Men

1. Andreas Granqvist

In the absence of Ibrahimovic, Granqvist has stepped up to become an incredible leader.

Paring with Manchester United’s Victor Lindelöf in central defence, Granqvist who is now the captain proved to be a very solid, helping Sweden to finish ahead of Netherlands and then Italy in the playoffs.

2. Viktor Claesson

Sweden would have a good World Cup if Claesson steps up to deliver. The Krasnodar midfielder’s quickness and eye for goal will be very vital for Sweden.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea), Robin Olsen (Copenhagen)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea)

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)