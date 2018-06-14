Sweden 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is Sweden's first attempt to move on after the Ibrahimovic era.
Without legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden have moved on to a new era and are focusing only on the World Cup.
They have been impressive without him, beating France in qualifying and coming ahead of the Netherlands who failed to make it to Russia.
Captain: Andreas Granqvist
Manager: Janne Andersson
Nickname: The Blue-Yellow
FIFA World Cup history: 12 appearances
Sweden Vs South Korea
Sweden Vs Germany
Sweden Vs Mexico
1. Andreas Granqvist
In the absence of Ibrahimovic, Granqvist has stepped up to become an incredible leader.
Paring with Manchester United’s Victor Lindelöf in central defence, Granqvist who is now the captain proved to be a very solid, helping Sweden to finish ahead of Netherlands and then Italy in the playoffs.
Sweden would have a good World Cup if Claesson steps up to deliver. The Krasnodar midfielder’s quickness and eye for goal will be very vital for Sweden.
Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea), Robin Olsen (Copenhagen)
Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea)
Midfielders: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders)
Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)