Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Tunisia 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players


2018 FIFA World Cup Tunisia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Tunisia's plan for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, are being disrupted by injuries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tunisia national team play Tunisia's plan for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, are being disrupted by injuries. (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tunisia are at the World Cup for the first time since 2006 and they will go to Russia seeking to win their first World Cup match in 40 years.

Injuries, however, are threatening to make that very difficult.

Captain: Aymen Mathlouthi

Manager: Nabil Maaloul

Nickname: The Eagles of Carthage

FIFA World Cup record: 5 appearances

Fixtures

Tunisia Vs England

Tunisia Vs Belgium

Tunisia Vs Panama

Key Men

1.  Wahbi Khazri

Tunisia will be hoping that Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri can provide some punch in attack at the World Cup, after reviving his career this season on loan at Rennes.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals this term back in France, after an ill-fated move from Bordeaux to northeast England in January 2016.

While his parent club was suffering a second straight relegation to drop into the English third tier, Khazri was helping Rennes finish fifth in Ligue 1 to qualify for European football for the first time since 2011/12.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Player rankings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia
2018 FIFA World Cup: Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Japan squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Poland squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
2018 FIFA World Cup: Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup Panama squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players 2018 FIFA World Cup England squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
2 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet
3 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
4 Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bidbullet
5 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
6 Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squadbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Mexico squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

Related Articles

Football Tunisia looking to Khazri for creative spark in tough World Cup group
Football Tunisia cast net wide to bolster World Cup squad
Football Tunisia use 'keeper ruse to break Ramadan fast

World Cup 2018

Belgium's starting lineup against Portugal onb Saturday was made up of players who are going to the World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup Belgium squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
South Korea National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup South Korea squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Sweden National team
2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Germany National Team
2018 FIFA World Cup Germany squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players