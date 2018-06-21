Pulse.com.gh logo
Wilfred Ndidi says Super Eagles have moved past Croatia defeat


Wilfred Ndidi has called for calm ahead of the Super Eagles next game against Iceland.

  • Published:
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stated that he and his teammates have moved on from the 0-2 loss to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group opener on Saturday, June 16. play Wilfred Ndidi has expressed disappointment about the Super Eagles loss to Croatia (Julian Finney Getty Images)
Ndidi who was in action for all 90 minutes in the encounter has revealed that the Super Eagles are disappointed by the result but have moved on to preparations for their net group encounter.

In an interview with the FIFA Website, Ndidi expressed disappointment with the result but also stated that the Super Eagles are now focused on making amends in their next game.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

He said, ''The match against Croatia was disappointing. However, we've moved past that disappointment and we're looking forward to the next game.''

The Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also appealed to football loving Nigerians in an interview with Kwese Espn.

Ndidi stated that as Nigerians they are also disappointed with the outcome of their previous encounter, especially as the two goals conceded were from a corner kick, he however assured that they will try to manage the situation ahead of their next game.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi is looking forward to the game against Iceland (Nike)

 

He said, “The fact that we are the ones playing the game we are also Nigerians.

“We are also disappointed with the result, and I understand the fact that everyone is disappointed but, we just try to manage the situation and move forward to the next game which is very important also, and just forget about what happened.”

 

The Super Eagles will hope to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians when they face off with Iceland in their second World Cup group game at the Volgograd Arena on Friday, 22 June.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

