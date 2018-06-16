Pulse.com.gh logo
World Cup 2018: 3 things we learnt from Egypt 0 Vs Uruguay 1


Uruguay beat Egypt with a late goal in a Group A game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jose Gimenez play

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates his winning goal against Egypt

(AFP)
Mohamed Salah was on the bench all through as Uruguay grabbed a late goal to beat Egypt 1-0 in a Group A game.

These are three things we learnt from the game

Match stats

1. No Salah risk

Despite reports that Salah was fit after recovering from an arm injury sustained in the Champions League final in late may, the Liverpool star was left on the bench in Egypt’s opening game of the World Cup.

Having been rushed back, Egypt coach Hector Cuper left him on the bench for the game.

"He did not play today because we wanted to avoid risk or danger but I think that he will be fine for the next match," Cuper said after the game.

2. End of opening day rot for Uruguay

Uruguay’s win over Egypt on Friday was the first time they have won their opening fixture at a World Cup in 48 years.

the South Americans had not won their first match in the tournament since 1970.

3. Quiet Suarez

Luis Suarez who was playing in his first World Cup appearance since his biting ban of 2014 -- was largely quiet in an unremarkable first period, doing his best work when he drifted between the lines of Egypt's defence and midfield.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

