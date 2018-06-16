Pulse.com.gh logo
World Cup 2018: 3 things we learnt from Iran 1 Vs 0 Morocco


World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Iran’s win over Morocco

Aziz Bouhaddouz scored an own goal as Iran handed Morocco a 1-0 win in their opening group B game on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aziz Bouhaddou play World Cup 2018: 3 things we learnt from Iran 1 Vs 0 Morocco (AFP)
Iran grabbed an undeserved win against Morocco in the Group D opening fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.



These are three things we learnt from the game.

Match stats

1. Friday wasn’t good for African countries

Friday, June 15 wasn’t good for African countries at the World Cup as both Egypt and Morocco lost their games.

Despite playing well, Morocco and Egypt both conceded late goals to finish Friday without any point.

2. Impressive Morocco

Despite the 1-0 loss, Morocco were very impressive in the game and unplayable for the large part.

Morocco had a blistering first half an hour, during which their zip and zest made them virtually unplayable. But Hakim Ziyach, Ayoub El Kaabi and Mehdi Benatia all failed to capitalise.

At the end of the game, they led in possession, shot on and off targets.

3. First coach scuffle

Iran and Morocco coaches Carlos Queiroz and Herve Renard became the first coaches to have a scuffle at the 2018 World Cup.

The coaches were involved in a touchline scuffle which was quickly resolved.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

