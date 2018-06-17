Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

World Cup 2018: Three things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs Denmark 1


World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs 1 Denmark

Denmark netted a second half to make Peru pay for a first-half missed penalty in a Group C game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yussuf Poulsen play

Yussuf Poulsen scored a valuable goal for Denmark

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yussuf Poulsen was the hero for Denmark on Saturday, netting in the 59th minute to the Danes a 1-0 win over Peru.

These are three things we learnt from the game.

Match stats

1. Denmark continue good opening game record

Denmark's 1-0 win over Peru continued their good record in their opening games in the World Cup.

This is now their fourth win in their opening World Cup game in five appearances. Since making their debut in Mexico 1986, Denmark have only lost against the Netherlands in South Africa 2010.

2. Winless in seven games

Back in the World Cup after 36 years, Peru continued from where they stopped in losing World Cup games.

The 1-0 defeat to Denmark is their seventh consecutive loss in the World Cup.

3. Poulsen and Erikson partnership

For the second consecutive game in a role, Poulsen has scored for Denmark off an assist from Christian Eriksen.

This will be an interesting partnership to watch at the World Cup 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia
World Cup 2018: Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
World Cup 2018: Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia
World Cup 2018: Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles World Cup 2018 Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles
Football: Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign Football Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran gamebullet
6 World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egyptbullet
7 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Whoever has Cristiano Ronaldo is...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Frustration photos of Africa's most...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo...bullet

Related Articles

Football Messi misery as Iceland hold Argentina, France down Australia
Football Australian 'guts' to stun France - Van Marwijk
Football Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return
Football Relieved 'bad guy' Poulsen ruins Peru's World Cup return

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four
Oghenekaro Etebo, Odion Ighalo and Leon Balogun
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2
Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel John Obi, Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong
Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener
World Cup 2018 Nigeria 0-2 Croatia - How the players fared