Denmark netted a second half to make Peru pay for a first-half missed penalty in a Group C game.
These are three things we learnt from the game.
Denmark's 1-0 win over Peru continued their good record in their opening games in the World Cup.
This is now their fourth win in their opening World Cup game in five appearances. Since making their debut in Mexico 1986, Denmark have only lost against the Netherlands in South Africa 2010.
Back in the World Cup after 36 years, Peru continued from where they stopped in losing World Cup games.
The 1-0 defeat to Denmark is their seventh consecutive loss in the World Cup.
For the second consecutive game in a role, Poulsen has scored for Denmark off an assist from Christian Eriksen.
This will be an interesting partnership to watch at the World Cup 2018.