Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Japan 1 Vs 0 Colombia


World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Japan’s win over Colombia

Japan beat a 10-man Colombia to take all the three points in a Group H match on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yuya Osako play World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Japan 1 Vs 0 Colombia (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan became the first Asian team to conquer a South American side at the World Cup on Tuesday, beating 10-man Colombia 2-1.

These are four things we learnt from the game.

Yuya Osako play World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Japan 1 Vs 0 Colombia (AFP)

 

1. Asia Vs South America

Japan 1-0 win over Colombia has made them the first Asian side to beat South American opposition at the World Cup.

This is the first success for an Asian country in 36 games against South American sides.

2. Less win for South America

It has not been a great World Cup for South American countries as Colombia became the fourth side form the continent to have failed to win their opening game.

Colombia join Brazil, Argentina and Peru have all failed to win their opening games.

The is the first as many as four South American teams have failed to win their opening games since 1974,

3. Yoshida pass master class

Japan defender Maya Yoshida completed more than 82 passes in their 1-0 win over Colombia. He is now Japanese player with the most passes in a single World Cup game, overtaking Hotaru Yamaguchi's 79 passes against Greece in 2014.

4. Honda makes another goal for Japan

Yuya Osako netted Japan’s winning goal in the 73rd minute, heading a delightful cross from Keisuke Honda.

That was the sixth Japan World Cup goal of their last eight that Honda has been directly involved in.

He has scored three and created another three of Japan’s eight last goals in the World Cup.

5. First World Cup 2018 red card

Damir Skomina and Carlos Sanchez play World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Japan 1 Vs 0 Colombia (AFP)
 

Colombia defender Carlos Sanchez Moreno received the first red card of World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Carlos Sanchez was sent off in the Group H after handling the ball in the box. Slovenian referee Damir Skomina flashed a straight red card for Carlos Sanchez after he blocked a Shinji Kagawa’s shot with his arms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0
World Cup 2018: Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals
World Cup 2018: Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland World Cup 2018 Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland
Football: Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory
World Cup 2018: Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair
World Cup 2018: Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win World Cup 2018 Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win
World Cup 2018: Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16 World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republicbullet
3 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
5 World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win,...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
8 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 This psychic pig who has predicted...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournament
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia
Football Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat
Mohamed Salah was in action for Egypt but could not prevent a 3-1 defeat to Russiain their group A 2018 FIFA World Cup, game on Tuesday, June 19.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
Russia has a nation enthralled as the 2018 World Cup hosts sail through the opening round to confound the team's detractors
World Cup 2018 3 things we learned from Tuesday games