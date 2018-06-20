Pulse.com.gh logo
World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Russia 3 Vs 1 Egypt


World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Russia’s win over Salah’s Egypt

Host Russia thrashed Egypt 3-1 to book their place in the round of 16 of World Cup 2018.

  Published:
Denis Cheryshev play World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Russia 3 Vs 1 Egypt (AFP)
Host Russia became the first country to book their place in the round of 16 with a 3-1 win over Egypt who are almost out of World Cup 2018.

The first half of the game ended goalless, but Russia benefited from Ahmed Fathi’s own goal just after the break, before Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba made it 3-0.

Mohamed Salah, however, scored the consolation goal for Egypt from the spot kick, but it was too little too late for the North Africans.

Mohamed Salah play World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Russia 3 Vs 1 Egypt (AFP)

 

These are four things we learnt from the game.

1. Russia on song

Russia’s 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday sent them to the round of 16 of the World Cup. The win also makes it the first time they have won their opening two games at a World Cup tournament since 1966 when they competed as the Soviet Union.

They reached the semifinals in that tournament,  a repeat this time? Only time will tell.

2. Goals for the host nation

Russia have now scored eight goals in their opening two games, the joint-highest for a host nation, level with Italy in 1934.

3. Goals, goals for Russia

Counted out by many, Russia, headed into the 2018 World Cup with little expectations. But they have blown away opponents in the first two games of the tournament.

They have now scored more goals in this World Cup (eight) as they had in their two previous World Cup tournaments combined which was six across both 2002 and 2014.

4. Own goal galore

Russia opened the scoring in the 47th minute with an own-goal by Ahmed Fathy of Egypt. That was the fifth own goal in 2018, already as many as the whole of Brazil 2014.

