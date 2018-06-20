Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Belgium 3 Vs 0 Panama


World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Belgium’s big win over Panama

A wonder goal from Mertens a brace from Lukaku gave Belgium a 3-0 win over Panama.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Belgium 3 Vs 0 Panama (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgium got the whole three points with a comfortable 3-0 win against Panama in Sochi as Dries Mertens scored just after half-time before Romelu Lukaku headed in on 69 minutes and pounced again six minutes later.

The huge win left them on top of Group G on goal difference as they are also level on points with England.

These are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Unbeaten Belgians

With the 1-0 win over Panama on Monday, Belgium are now unbeaten in their last 10 World Cup group games.

The Europeans have now won five and drawn five of their last 10 World Cup group games.

2. Second-half specialists

After a goalless first half, Belgium turned on in the second to fire three past Panama. The three goals have now taken it to 11 that the Belgians have scored in the second half of World Cup matches.

3. Bad boys

Panama received five yellow cards, the most in a World Cup game since the Netherlands received seven in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Seven yellow cards were also shown in this game, the most since that final in 2010 that saw 12.

4. Lukaku on fire

Romelu Lukaku play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Belgium 3 Vs 0 Panama (AFP)
 

Romelu Lukaku netted a brace as Belgium thrashed Panama 3-0. With his two goals has now been directly involved in 13 of Belgium’s last 19 goals.

The Manchester United striker have scored 11 goals and assisted two in those 18 games.

5. Goalless first half

Belgium and Panama went into the break goalless to continue the European’s streak of failing to score in the first half of a World Cup game.

Belgium have failed to score a first-half goal in each of their previous seven World Cup matches, a run stretching back to 2002.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals
World Cup 2018: Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland World Cup 2018 Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland
Football: Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory
World Cup 2018: Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia
World Cup 2018: All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia World Cup 2018 Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia
World Cup 2018: Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup World Cup 2018 Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018: Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands World Cup 2018 Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
6 World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
9 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo lightens...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Belgium determined to live up to great expectations
Football Minnows Panama face up to size of task against star-studded Belgium
World Cup 2018 Phoney war won, real test begins for England's Southgate
Football Kompany stays in Belgium squad despite injury
Football Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat
Mohamed Salah was in action for Egypt but could not prevent a 3-1 defeat to Russiain their group A 2018 FIFA World Cup, game on Tuesday, June 19.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
Russia has a nation enthralled as the 2018 World Cup hosts sail through the opening round to confound the team's detractors
World Cup 2018 3 things we learned from Tuesday games
Senegal's Mbaye Niang celebrates a goal against Poland at the World Cup in Russia
World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup