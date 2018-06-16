Pulse.com.gh logo
World Cup 2018:5 things we learnt from Spain 3 Vs 3 Portugal


World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from the 3-3 draw between Spain and Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hattrick lifted Portugal while Spain got their goals through Diego Costa and Nacho.

  Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo play World Cup 2018:5 things we learnt from Spain 3 Vs 3 Portugal (AFP)
Spain and Portugal on Friday night delivered a World Cup classic with a pulsating 3-3 draw at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hattrick lifted Portugal while Spain got their goals through Diego Costa and Nacho.

These are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Ronaldo lifts Portugal

The world watched in awe as Ronaldo spewed his magic to lift Portugal to an encouraging start to the World Cup.

In their opening fixture of the World Cup four years ago, they were thrashed 4-0 by Germany who went on to win the title.

Against Spain on Friday, Ronaldo wasn’t going to let a repeat of four years ago happened.

A hattrick he delivered to lead Portugal to an encouraging 3-3 draw against Spain.

2. Records again for Ronaldo

With just three goals in three World Cup appearances, Ronaldo notched a hat-trick to take his tally to six.

On Friday night, he also became the first player to score in eight consecutive major tournaments and also just the fourth player to score in four consecutive World Cups.

3. Spain opening day headache continues

After the 3-3 draw against Portugal, Spain have now only won two of their opening game of the World Cup in their last 13 tournaments.

Where they finish in this World Cup should not be judged solely with this game. They lost their opening game of 2010 World Cup and still went ahead to win the tournament.

4. Iniesta still needed

At the age of 33 and without the legs of his younger days, Iniesta’s display against Portugal on Friday showed he can still deliver at the biggest stage.

In the first half, he was in control of the midfield, keeping it simple with fine passes to teammates, making spaces and keeping the ball for Spain. ‘

It wasn't a vintage performance, but he showed that he is still very important for Spain.

5. 51 hat tricks

Ronaldo’s hattrick on Friday was his 51st treble of goals in a game. It was also the 51st hattrick in World Cup history.

