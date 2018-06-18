Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Reactions as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama

Here are the reactions as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley, and Romelu Lukaku added two more as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G opener on Monday, June 18. play Belgium got off to a winning start over Panama (Sky)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley, and Romelu Lukaku added two more as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G opener on Monday, June 18.

A cagey first half saw Panama frustrate Belgium superstars to a goalless draw at half time.

Belgium turned up the style and gradually grew into the game, and were rewarded through a volley by Dries Mertens 47th minute.

Belgium vs Panama stats

Mertens volley was hailed on Twitter

Mertens volley against Panama was compared to some of the stunning goals scored at the tournament so far.

Reactions to Mertens stunning effort, "Sensational goal from Mertens, For Panama it’s surely curtains."

"Dries Mertens...Technique, Skill, Ability, That was absolutely stunning."

"Dries Mertens with a worldie of a strike! Take a bow son!"

Romelu Lukaku play Romelu Lukaku scored a second and third for Belgium against Panama (Squawka)

Kevin De Bruyne assist for Lukaku praised on Twitter

Kevin De Bruyne is well known as a provider of goals, his assist for Lukaku against Panama was praised on Twitter.

Here are the reactions to the pass, "Genius assist by Kevin De Bruyne with Lukaku doing the Lord’s work! "

 

"Kevin De Bruyne with one of the filthiest assists of the World Cup. That was a ridiculous pass."

"Kevin De Bruyne with 12 key passes but i've got Pogba ass lickers telling me this is the same perfomance Pogba's putting against Australia lmaooooo"

"That is just unreal footballing from Kevin De Bruyne. The first touch.... the outside of the booth.... vision. Wow."

 

Romelu Lukaku scored second, third for Belgium against Panama

Romelu Lukakau got into goal scoring groove after Mertens opener as he added a second and third for Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard with the assists.

With two goals and a decent performance Twitter users trolled Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata who is not part of the Spain team to the tournament.

Here are the reactions to Lukaku's performance, "Romelu Lukaku scoring two goals in the World Cup while Álvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette are watching him from the sofas at home. My striker"

"Just a reminder that Romelu Lukaku was once being compared to Alvaro Morata. One is bagging goals at the World Cup, the other is on a holiday."

Belgium take on Tunisia in their next fixture, while Panama will hope to bounce back against Belgium on Sunday, June 24.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
World Cup 2018: Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018: Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five
World Cup 2018: Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
World Cup 2018: Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Sunday games World Cup 2018 5 things we learned from Sunday games

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Brazil Vs Switzerland World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Brazil Vs Switzerland
Vox Pop: What is your take on Ghana failing to qualify for the World Cup? Vox Pop What is your take on Ghana failing to qualify for the World Cup?
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup player profile - Mo Salah World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup player profile - Mo Salah



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claimsbullet
4 World Cup 2018 Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as out-of-form...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo lightens up...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to wait...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 This psychic pig who has predicted World...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Leo tumbles; all fall – Over dependence...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia

World Cup 2018

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (right) celebrates his goal against Switzerland
World Cup 2018 Profligate Brazil held by stubborn Switzerland
Hirving Lozano scored the goal that sent defending champions crashing to defeat
Football Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Germany's coach Joachim Loew is under intense pressure after the world champions lost their opening match against Mexico at Russia 2018
World Cup 2018 5 things we learned from Germany's loss to Mexico
Hirving Lozano dominated the trends on Twitter as defending champions Germany lost 0-1 to Mexico in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Sunday, June 17.
World Cup 2018 If only Sane was at the World Cup?, Twitter users make fun of Germany after loss to Mexico