Here are the reactions as Brazil draw Switzerland 1-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Brazil aimed to banished the painful 7-1 defeat at the 2014 FIFA World Cup on home soil with victory in their first game against Switzerland.
Switzerland were difficult to break down for Neymar and his Brazilian teammates, before Coutinho scored a stunning goal.
Brazil took a 1-0 lead to half time but Steven Zuber equalised for Switzerland in the 50th minute from a corner kick.
Phillipe Coutinho's stunner was very much talked about on Twitter users s majority hailed the strike as the best of the tournament so far.
Reactions to his goal, "Seriously though, Coutinho's shooting technique is the best in the world."
"Congratulations to Philippe Coutinho for winning Gol of the Year Daesang at 2018 World Cup in Russia"
Brazil were one of the favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but after a disappointing draw against Switzerland Twitter users trolled Neymar and his teammates.
Reactions to Brazil unable to beat Switzerland, "On paper the Brazil team is the best in this tournament but who's using paper any more."