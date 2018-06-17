news

Philippe Coutinho scored a stunner as Brazil played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group F opener on Sunday, June 17.

Brazil aimed to banished the painful 7-1 defeat at the 2014 FIFA World Cup on home soil with victory in their first game against Switzerland.

Switzerland were difficult to break down for Neymar and his Brazilian teammates, before Coutinho scored a stunning goal.

Brazil vs Switzerland stats

Steven Zuber equalises for Switzerland

Brazil took a 1-0 lead to half time but Steven Zuber equalised for Switzerland in the 50th minute from a corner kick.

Coutinho goal vs Switzerland hailed on Twitter

Phillipe Coutinho's stunner was very much talked about on Twitter users s majority hailed the strike as the best of the tournament so far.

Reactions to his goal, "Seriously though, Coutinho's shooting technique is the best in the world."

"Congratulations to Philippe Coutinho for winning Gol of the Year Daesang at 2018 World Cup in Russia"

— Football Away Days (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Brazil trolled for not being able to beat Switzerland

Brazil were one of the favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but after a disappointing draw against Switzerland Twitter users trolled Neymar and his teammates.

Reactions to Brazil unable to beat Switzerland, "On paper the Brazil team is the best in this tournament but who's using paper any more."

Neymar's performance against Switzerland mocked