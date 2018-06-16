news

Twitter reacted as Christian Cueva penalty miss cost Peru who lost 0-1 to Denmark in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group C opener on Saturday, June 16.

Denmark secured a 1-0 win over Peru through a second half goal by Yussuf Poulsen in the 59th minute.

Christian Cueva mocked on Twitter

Twitter made of Cueva as his penalty cost Peru a win against Denmark after a 36 year wait to return to the FIFA World Cup.

Peru vs Denmark stats

The technique he used in taking the penalty as well as the eventual outcome were criticised by Twitter users.

A fan said, "penalty suppose don reach Peru now considering the speed at which the ball was travelling."

— ACE#emo# #emo##emo# Shakers of Tables (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Another fan mocked the Peru international as he said, "Wow, Christian Cueva's penalty just flew past my house!:"

other reactions were, "Christian Cueva’s penalty will land on Mars in 17 hours time. Space."

— DIAMOND IN THE DIRT #emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Cueva probably wants to go hide in a cave after that penalty miss"

"Cueva misses the penalty! He steps up right footed and it ends up in Belarus."

Peru will hope to bounce back against France, while Denmark take on Australia in their next fixture on Thursday, June 21.