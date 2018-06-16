Pulse.com.gh logo
Reactions as Denmark beat Peru 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


World Cup 2018 Twitter makes fun of Cueva penalty miss, as Peru lose 1-0 to Denmark

Here are the reactions as Denmark beat Peru 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published:
Twitter reacted as Christian Cueva penalty miss cost Peru who lost 0-1 to Denmark in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16. play Twitter made fun of Cueva who lost a penalty against Denmark (FIFA)
Denmark secured a 1-0 win over Peru through a second half goal by Yussuf Poulsen in the 59th minute.

Christian Cueva mocked on Twitter

Twitter made of Cueva as his penalty cost Peru a win against Denmark after a 36 year wait to return to the FIFA World Cup.

Peru vs Denmark stats

The technique he used in taking the penalty as well as the eventual outcome were criticised by Twitter users.

Yussuf Poulsen play Yussuf Poulsen scored the winner for Denmark (CNN)

 

A fan said, "penalty suppose don reach Peru now considering the speed at which the ball was travelling."

 

Another fan mocked the Peru international as he said, "Wow, Christian Cueva's penalty just flew past my house!:"

 

other reactions were, "Christian Cueva’s penalty will land on Mars in 17 hours time. Space."

 

"Cueva probably wants to go hide in a cave after that penalty miss"

"Cueva misses the penalty! He steps up right footed and it ends up in Belarus."

Peru will hope to bounce back against France, while Denmark take on Australia in their next fixture on Thursday, June 21.

